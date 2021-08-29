Hurricane Local Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 23:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler This product covers Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas **IDA TURNING NORTHWARD OVER SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Avoyelles, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, and Vermilion * STORM INFORMATION: - About 160 miles east-northeast of Cameron LA or about 150 miles east of Lake Charles LA - 30.3N 90.7W - Storm Intensity 105 mph - Movement North-northwest or 340 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ida is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the north is expected overnight, followed by a slightly faster northeastward motion by Monday night and Tuesday. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 6 inches will be possible across parts of lower Acadiana. A few sites in our area are showing wind gusts up to 34 MPH. Tropical storm force winds will be possible for eastern portions of our area. This will spread inland tonight as Ida continues to move inland. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across lower Acadiana. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across central, south central, and east Louisiana. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible limited to significant impacts. Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across lower Acadiana. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across central, south central, and east Louisiana. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited to extensive impacts. Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA around 5 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.