Annual quilt show set Sept. 4-5 at St. Catherine’s Church; Entries accepted Sept. 1-2

KAMIAH — Members of the Central Idaho Quilters are making plans for their 26th Annual Quilt Show to be held in conjunction with Kamiah’s 85th annual Barbecue Days festivities. The show will again be held at St. Catherine’s Church, located on Idaho and 7th streets in Kamiah. Show hours are Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at which time the 2021 quilt, Idaho Dream, winner will be drawn.