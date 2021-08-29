Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamiah, ID

Annual quilt show set Sept. 4-5 at St. Catherine’s Church; Entries accepted Sept. 1-2

clearwaterprogress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMIAH — Members of the Central Idaho Quilters are making plans for their 26th Annual Quilt Show to be held in conjunction with Kamiah’s 85th annual Barbecue Days festivities. The show will again be held at St. Catherine’s Church, located on Idaho and 7th streets in Kamiah. Show hours are Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at which time the 2021 quilt, Idaho Dream, winner will be drawn.

www.clearwaterprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamiah, ID
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#The Quilt#Quilts#St Catherine S Church#Idaho Dream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy