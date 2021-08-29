Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

The Best Green Living Rooms You’ll Absolutely Fall For

architectureartdesigns.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not about making your living room green as if you were in the middle of the Amazon but giving it that fresh, relaxing, and echoing touch that will make you fall at its feet. Do you dare?. The best way to give your sofa a fresh touch is...

www.architectureartdesigns.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Living#The Living Room#The Room#Living Rooms#Furniture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Home & GardenGear Patrol

How to Clean a Rug No Matter How Filthy It Is

If you haven't given your rugs a deep clean in a while, there's a good chance you should get on that right now. This applies to you especially if your rug isn't the same color as it was when you first bought it. Kids make spills, pets shed, people have accidents — basically, life happens and your rugs usually take the brunt of it. Rugs are a great way to tie a room together, but they're also a great way to trap dust, allergens and bacteria.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

10 Things That Can Make Your Home Look Cheap

Being intentional with design choices and injecting your home with personality can go a long way. It doesn’t matter how smart and sophisticated the decor and design of your home is if it’s constantly covered by a layer of clutter. Clutter clogs up the flow of a room more than anything and automatically makes any design choices seem less intentional. The good news is that clutter is a treatable issue- here are some great tips for getting things organized and out of the way.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

6 Inexpensive Decor Items That Will Completely Transform Your Home

Have you or someone you know recently been looking for a few simple ways to improve your home and revamp the decor in your living space? Maybe you have just moved into a new home, but you are not sure which decor items will be able to fit within your budget and make your home look fabulous? Perhaps you have been living in your house with the same old decor items for years or even decades, and you think now is the best time to try and improve the way things look? If this sounds like your situation, then continue reading to learn some helpful tips. This article will break down some simple and inexpensive decor items that will completely transform your home. You will be amazed at what a difference a few things can do for your living space.
Interior Designthecamarilloacorn.com

Shower design options take a home’s bathroom to the next level

Blending fashion and function, the best bathroom design addresses the needs of the homeowner while reflecting their personal tastes. What often separates good from great design can be found in the details. Sophisticated designer touches elevate a bathroom in an upscale way that defines a space as a luxury retreat...
Interior DesignDomaine

10 Decorating Tips to Cozy Up Any Large Living Room

We're all obsessed with bigger rooms and more space, but honestly, having too much can pose its challenges. While bigger sounds better, it's often difficult to fill all that space in a way that looks cohesive and doesn't feel awkward. Thankfully, we have 10 examples of large living rooms (and...
Interior Designbrightside.me

10 Decorating Mistakes That Make a House Look Old-Fashioned and Boring

Having the home of your dreams goes beyond how big or luxurious a house is. It’s really about how happy you are in the place you’ve created. To that end, the elements you have inside, like furniture and decor, are critical. But perhaps you’ve seen beautiful boards on Pinterest and gotten frustrated because your home doesn’t look exactly the same.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Wonderful Cabinets And Cupboards To Love Having In Your Home

Some pieces come to our houses to make our lives easier, but also to add beauty to the room where we put them. The cupboards are those great forgottens, that furniture that we need, but in which we do not always pay the attention they deserve; because they can contain and order objects while decorating and enlarging your space.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Coastal Home Decor – Part 2

Here is the continuation of the coastal decor series we have started for you. We hope you will get tons of inspiration from this series, and you will design a home that will seem like a seaside house. So take a look at the ideas. Spray Paint a Branch in...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

If You’re Not Decorating This Overlooked Spot in Your Home, You’re Missing Out

I’m all about making the most of every inch of my home. That includes getting creative with my doorways and any pass-throughs within my apartment. Adding a little pizzazz to a doorway or opening couldn’t be easier, no matter your design style or type of home. I’ve rounded up seven of my favorite techniques below. Whether you choose to paint, install molding, or incorporate greenery, you can’t go wrong with these stylish ideas.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Colorful $700 Redo Made My Rental Bedroom Feel Like Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my new rental apartment in January of 2021, the world was still on pause, and the winter blues were hitting me pretty hard. I missed traveling and I missed being social with my friends, and being surrounded by my bare bedroom’s white walls wasn’t helping.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A Graphic Designer’s Bristol Home Features a Limewash Wall, Cool Coffee Spot, Glass Conservatory, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Graphic designer Claire Latchem and her music director partner, Dan Broadley, bought their home in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit. When the UK went into lockdown, Claire was furloughed for four months, which gave her a lot of time to do up the house and document it online. Claire has been very hands on when it came to the renovation, from coming up with the ideas to executing them herself. “I’m the type of person that wants to crack on and do things myself but I often psych myself out if I don’t have a clear idea of the steps needed,” Claire explains. “I usually watch a lot of tutorials on something before I decide to go for it. My dad was always the hands-on DIYer of the house and we used to watch a lot of home improvement shows together when I was growing up. I regularly wish I could call him for advice but to his credit, my brother Chris has helped enormously over the last year or so.”
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

9 Wonderful Modern Apartment Room Decor Ideas

Comfortable, functional, and beautiful to live! This is a modern apartment! And if you want to achieve a decor that meets this style, then this post here was made for you. We brought below tips and inspirations for you to rock the decor of your modern apartment, come see!. Modern...
Interior Designhomedit.com

Shower Tile Design Ideas for Small And Glamorous Bathrooms

Looking for ideas on how to design or to update your small bathroom? There’s tons of interesting options and all sorts of different directions that the design could go in. Right now we’ll be looking at some small bathrooms to see what their showers look like. If you’re interested in learning some new design tips and ideas check out some of our favorite picks below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy