Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

By Sean Williams
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Buying and holding innovative businesses is the key to wealth creation.
  • These four businesses are disruptors within their respective industries.

Although investing offers no guarantees, history has proven time and again that patience pays off.

Since 1980, the benchmark S&P 500 has navigated its way through the Black Monday crash, the dot-com bubble, the Great Recession, and most recently the coronavirus crash. Despite this four-decade rollercoaster, patient investors have been rewarded with an annualized total return in the S&P 500, including dividends, of more than 11%. That's the power of long-term investing in action.

The best part of about thinking long-term is that you don't need a mountain of money to generate life-altering returns. If you have $10,000 in cash, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, the following four stocks have the potential to turn it into $100,000 in the next 10 years, or less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEfNF_0bgGOy2w00
Image source: Getty Images.

Pinterest

It's not often investors are given a gift, but the shellacking social media stock Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has taken since reporting its second-quarter operating results is the proverbial red carpet for growth stock bargain hunters.

One month ago, Pinterest was clobbered after reporting a sequential monthly active user (MAU) decline of 24 million to 454 million in the second quarter. Considering how fast MAUs grew during the pandemic, this decline surprised some folks on Wall Street -- and not in a good way. Nevertheless, Pinterest's user growth remains within historic norms, if we pan out three years.

What's far more important than Pinterest's MAU growth is how effectively it's monetizing its user base. Even with a sequential quarterly MAU retracement, global average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 89% year over year, with international ARPU skyrocketing 163%. These overseas users are the company's key to sustainable double-digit growth throughout the decade. If Pinterest's ad pricing power continues to improve, its valuation can soar with even modest MAU growth.

It's also important to realize that Pinterest's user base is arguably the most targeted in the social media space. These are people who are willingly sharing the things, places, and services that interest them. Pinterest simply needs to keep its users engaged while acting as the middleman platform for merchants who can cater to these interests. It's a pretty foolproof plan that should reward patient investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwt48_0bgGOy2w00
Image source: Getty Images.

Teladoc Health

One of the most exciting stocks in the healthcare space over the next 10 years is telemedicine giant Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC).

On one hand, skeptics believe that Teladoc was simply in the right place at the right time when the coronavirus pandemic struck. On the other hand, Teladoc offers a service focused on personalization that should be a benefit to all facets of the treatment care chain.

For example, telehealth services are significantly more convenient for patients than having to secure transportation to a hospital or doctor's office. It's also considerably easier for physicians to virtually connect with chronically ill patients who may require regular oversight. Even though telehealth isn't appropriate for all consultations, it should lead to improved patient outcomes, and therefore less money out of the pockets of health insurers. That's a win up and down the treatment chain.

And don't forget, Teladoc Health acquired leading applied health signals company Livongo Health. Livongo uses artificial intelligence to send tips to members with chronic illnesses to help them lead healthier lives. It ended June with 715,000 chronic care diabetes members, and has plans to ramp up its service offerings to people coping with hypertension and weight management issues.

As a clear-cut innovator in the healthcare space, Teladoc has a real shot at turning $10,000 into $100,000 in 10 years or less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUS2S_0bgGOy2w00
Image source: Getty Images.

EverQuote

When you think of innovation, the insurance industry probably doesn't come to mind. It's a profitable industry, but one that's fairly stodgy and hasn't changed in a long time. Online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) aims to show investors that high growth is possible in an industry begging for disruption.

According to EverQuote, the total U.S. insurance distribution and ad market is valued at $154 billion, and it'll grow by approximately 4% annually through 2024. Meanwhile, digital insurance ad spending in the U.S. is a $6.5 billion market with 16% annualized growth over the next four years. EverQuote operates almost exclusively in this digital ad spend space.

The company's online insurance marketplace is making things easier for consumers and its clients (the insurance companies). It's designed to allow consumers to price, compare, and purchase insurance policies with ease. On average, 1 in 5 consumers who prices a policy ultimately makes a purchase through the marketplace. It's also helping insurers get more bang for their advertising buck. Since the consumers using EverQuote's marketplace are motivated to buy, insurers are getting a juicier return on their investment.

Although EverQuote is best known for marketing auto policies, it's been expanding into new verticals for the past couple of years. Being able to offer life, health, rental, home, and commercial insurance provides new channels of sustainable double-digit growth opportunity. It's a good bet to reward patient investors with life-changing returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDINf_0bgGOy2w00
Image source: Getty Images.

PubMatic

A fourth stock that can turn a $10,000 investment into $100,000 or more within the next 10 years or less is programmatic advertising technology company PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM).

The advertising industry is constantly evolving. Since the invention of the internet, humans have mostly removed themselves from the laborious process of pricing, selling, and optimizing ads, and now rely on companies like PubMatic to handle this optimization via machine-learning algorithms. Specifically, PubMatic is a sell-side platform, which is a fancy way of saying that it's focused on selling display space for publishing companies.

The great thing about PubMatic's cloud-based ad-tech infrastructure is that it's designed for efficiency. Instead of always picking the highest-priced ad to fill a display space, it works to put the optimal ad in front of users. The platform also allows publishers to control certain inputs, such as the minimum price they'd accept for selling display space.

As cord-cutting continues, PubMatic foresees a sustainable double-digit growth opportunity in video, mobile, and connected TV (CTV)/over-the-top (OTT) programmatic ads, at least through 2024. CTV and OTT are the company's fastest-growing programmatic ad segment.

And if this still isn't enough evidence that PubMatic has a very bright future, take a closer look at its growth from existing clients. PubMatic's net dollar-based retention of 150% in the second quarter signifies that the company's existing publishers spent 50% more in Q2 2021 than they did in the comparable year-ago period. This small-cap growth stock is a screaming bargain for long-term investors.

Comments / 4

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Insurance Plans#Mau#Arpu#Teladoc Health#Tdoc#Livongo Health#Everquote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down More Than 60%, This Stock Could Be a Steal

Longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall compared some of their portfolios' most beaten-down stocks on an episode of The Rank, recorded on Aug. 23. The worst performer in both of their portfolios was Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and in this clip, you'll hear why both feel like the company is an excellent opportunity right now.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

Viatris and Suncor are trading at forward price-to-earnings multiples in the single digits and are bargain buys. As well as these companies are doing right now, they could perform even better in future quarters. Strong financials put these companies in a good position to continue making dividend payments. Many Americans...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 6%

AGNC Investment is a mortgage REIT with am 8.8% yield. Artisan Partners is an asset manager with a 7.1% yield. If youʻre an income investor, you want a stock with a strong dividend yield -- that is, the amount of its cash payouts as a percentage of its share price. The average dividend yield is south of 2%, so anything around that number, or over, is considered good.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

Marijuana is expected to be one of the fastest-growing trends of the decade. Even in fast-growing industries, not every stock will be a winner. There's a very good chance that legal cannabis could be one of the decade's most impressive growth trends. According to New Frontier Data, the U.S. weed...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Smart Stocks to Buy This Week

The stock market is still full of hot opportunities for investors with a long-term, buy-and-hold perspective. Below are a top tech stock, a fast-growing e-commerce stock, and an unstoppable healthcare stock. While coming from very different industries, each has something to lend to a long-term investor’s portfolio. Finding stocks you...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

Stock market returns have come steady and strong this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index rising by roughly 21%. That's much better than the roughly 14% the index has returned on average over the past 10 years, and there are still a few months of trading activity left. But...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My 3 Stock Market Predictions for September

September has historically been the worst month for stock market returns, and risks are swirling. Coronavirus case volumes are rising in many parts of the world, and the Federal Reserve has communicated its desire to start tapering its purchases of bonds before the end of the year. Healthy skepticism is...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stock IIPR Popped 14% in August

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock jumped 14.4% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 index returned 3% last month. This robust performance by shares of the cannabis-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) can be attributed to the company's release of strong second-quarter results and continued investor enthusiasm about its long-term growth prospects.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

One of these Buffett stocks is a drugmaker that offers an attractive dividend, appealing valuation, and solid growth prospects. Another is an internet giant that's increasing its capital investments -- a positive sign in the past. The third is Buffett's favorite stock outside Berkshire Hathaway itself and continues to have...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

One inexpensive biotech is a big drugmaker that offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Another is a beaten-down clinical-stage biotech that still has multiple paths to success. The third cheap biotech stock has several drugs with growing sales plus potential winners in its pipeline. There are plenty...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Unstoppable Stocks Just Got a Shot in the Arm

The need for booster shots will soon lead to even more revenue growth for vaccine makers. Regulators could give full approval to vaccinations for adolescents soon, which would juice sales volume further. The pandemic is going to keep going for awhile longer, so we'll need quite a few more vaccine...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now with Just $500

You don't need to have a ton of cash on hand to invest in the stock market. Even a relatively modest starting investment like $500, when put into the right companies, can help to build the foundation of a market-beating portfolio. Whether you're a newbie investor who wants to start...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

Markets were mixed to start September. Chewy saw share prices fall after an earnings report that included continued supply chain challenges. Veeva Systems also took a hit after earnings. The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out...
StocksZacks.com

5 Tech Stocks Leading the Latest Nasdaq ETF Rally

The Nasdaq Composite Index has been hitting a series of record highs lately and notched its eighth gain in the past 10 sessions. Most of the rally was powered by renewed buying in the high-growth tech giants as tapering fears ease as well as optimism over a sustained economic recovery. In fact, the tech-heavy index topped 15,000 for the first time last month (read: Nasdaq Tops 15K for First Time: 5 Best Stocks in the ETF).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

Just because a stock is cheap doesn't mean its growth story doesn't remain intact. Look for tech companies that retain valuable levers they can still pull to expand their horizons. Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Near Record Highs to Buy Now

A company in this list makes the clear aligners that are rapidly replacing old-fashioned braces. There's a social media stock here that's isn't in as much trouble as investors thought. Another one of these companies is a leader in the fast-growing market for robotic-assisted surgical systems. For most of us,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy