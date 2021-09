McDONALD — McDonald will be hosting the Billy Goat Challenge cross country invitational on Saturday Aug. 28 at Woodland Park in McDonald. The meet was moved to the Trumbull County Fairgrounds in 2020 and divided into two divisions. This year the regular format will be used with the following time schedule: Middle school boys at 10 a.m., middle school girls at 10:30 a.m., high school boys at 11 a.m., high school girls at 11:30 a.m. and awards at 12:20. The team winners in 2019 were Howland’s middle school girls, Hudson’s middle school boys, Howland’s high school girls and Woodridge’s high school boys. T-shirts and concessions will be sold by the McDonald Booster Club at the park pavilion.