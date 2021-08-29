Welcome to 85th annual BBQ Days

The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the 85th annual Barbecue Days celebration!. Barbecue Days is a long-standing tradition that started in 1936 when a group of community-minded merchants offered the free barbecue dinner as a thank you to area residents for their patronage. The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce continues that tradition growing the celebration into a full weekend of activities that attract numerous residents, former residents, and visitors to Kamiah. Today the free barbecue feeds a dinner of roast beef with side dishes to as many as 2,000 participants!