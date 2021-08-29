Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamiah, ID

Welcome to 85th annual BBQ Days

clearwaterprogress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kamiah Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the 85th annual Barbecue Days celebration!. Barbecue Days is a long-standing tradition that started in 1936 when a group of community-minded merchants offered the free barbecue dinner as a thank you to area residents for their patronage. The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce continues that tradition growing the celebration into a full weekend of activities that attract numerous residents, former residents, and visitors to Kamiah. Today the free barbecue feeds a dinner of roast beef with side dishes to as many as 2,000 participants!

www.clearwaterprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamiah, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Kamiah, ID
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Labor Day Weekend#Barbecue Days#Western Victorian#American#Artisan#The Kamiah Welcome Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy