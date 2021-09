KAMIAH — On Friday, Sept. 3, the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is hosting a Club YAB at the Teen Center, 405 Main Street in Kamiah. Doors will open at 9 p.m. for anyone in 7th-12th grades and it ends at midnight. There will be a DJ, flashing club lights, mocktails, and more. Admission is free, and the first two mocktails are on the house.