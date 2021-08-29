‘Sweat blood’ over those stitches; CIQ featured quilter: Anne Arneson

Being selected as the featured quilter for 2020 Barbecue Days is the honor that just keeps on giving! Since Kamiah’s BBQ Days were canceled, Central Idaho Quilters voted that I should be “continued” until 2021. The extra time allowed me to finish most of the many, many projects that I had amassed and just hadn’t “gotten around to” yet. So, “thank you” to my fellow quilt club members for the opportunity!