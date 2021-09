The Tuscarawas Valley Civil War Round Table will meet on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Dover Public Library. The featured presenter will be Steve Ball, who will present "The Music of the Civil War." This program shares some of the most popular tunes of the Civil War from both sides of the conflict. The music is presented in a chronological format, with the story of each song, and what is happening in the Civil War at the same time. The program covers some of the popular patriotic tunes, melancholy ballads of home, and a bit of army humor as well. Music of the Civil War shares both music and history with insight to both soldiers and musicians of the period.