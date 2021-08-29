CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as one of the most powerful US storms ever

By WPMI, WEAR-TV, The Associated Press
WWMT
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WPMI/WEAR/AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., rushing from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors. The Category 4 storm...

