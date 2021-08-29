Ole Miss: Three things camp showed about the Rebels

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is ready to begin his second season in Oxford, with some high expectations nationally. AP

OXFORD – It’s finally game week for Ole Miss, even if kickoff isn't until next Monday. We survived the offseason.

The Rebels enter the regular season with high expectations, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll following a 5-5 campaign in Lane Kiffin’s first season at the helm. Ole Miss won four of its last five games, including a 26-20 victory over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl.

After three weeks of preseason camp, a Labor Day matchup with Louisville finally looms in the mirror. Here’s what we’ve learned about the Rebels this August.

The wide receivers will be just fine

There’s a two-fold reason for this: first, junior Matt Corral is still the triggerman. He is going to help receivers as much as they help him. More than anything, however, has been the emergence of seniors Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond.

Both have shined at various points over the last few weeks – particularly Sanders, who caught a 65-yard pass from Corral on the first play of the team’s opening scrimmage and looks every bit the part of a star. Junior Jonathan Mingo is still in the fold in the slot, as is junior John Rhys Plumlee, formerly a quarterback. There has also been talk of using explosive junior running back Jerrion Ealy more in the passing game.

One player might not have the same production that Elijah Moore did, but the group remains strong.

The defense is probably better

Following the first scrimmage a few weekends ago, Kiffin initially showed displeasure in the overall performance of his team’s defense. The following Monday, Kiffin scaled back his comments a bit after reviewing film, saying the starting group was generally solid.

After last Saturday’s scrimmage, Kiffin sang the praises of the defense, saying the unit won the day. He also said that carried into practice earlier this week.

To a man, every defensive player who has spoken with the media has showed confidence in a dramatically improved unit, with senior linebacker Lakia Henry saying the group could be college football’s best. While that might be a stretch given they surrendered 38.3 points per game last year, the Rebels appear to be on the right track.

New players could make or break this team

As much as the discussion with Ole Miss centers around Corral and Co., if the Rebels are going to get in the upper-echelon of SEC teams, it’s going to be largely due to newcomers. Offensively, senior Orlando Umana, who started 26 games at Utah, is going to be a big reason if the offense flows as expected. His being at center allows senior Ben Brown to play his natural guard position and for sophomore Jeremy James to slide back out to tackle after spending last season at guard.

On defense, senior linebacker Chance Campbell (Maryland) and senior safety Jake Springer (Navy) will be counted on to right the ship. New players will be counted on along the defensive front as well — freshman tackle Tywone Malone and East Mississippi transfer Jamond Gordon were brought in to shore up the defensive line.

Young defensive backs will also play a major role; senior safety Keidron Smith recently noted the strong potential of freshmen defensive backs Markevious Brown, Tysheem Johnson and Trey Washington, among others.

Newcomers are going to make a serious imprint on the 2021 season, without question.