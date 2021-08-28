Cal Announces 2021 Cross Country Schedule

BERKELEY -- The California cross country team announced six upcoming meets this fall with the release of the 2021 schedule on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bears kick off the season at the USF Invitational on Sept. 4 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. In the last appearance at the USF Invite in 2019, the men's team took their second consecutive championship while the women's squad also clinched first-place against competitors from across the Bay Area.