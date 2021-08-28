Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Cal Announces 2021 Cross Country Schedule

calbears.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY -- The California cross country team announced six upcoming meets this fall with the release of the 2021 schedule on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bears kick off the season at the USF Invitational on Sept. 4 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. In the last appearance at the USF Invite in 2019, the men's team took their second consecutive championship while the women's squad also clinched first-place against competitors from across the Bay Area.

calbears.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
Rocklin, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Gorman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Florida State#Cal Announces 2021#Pac 12 Networks#The Ncaa West Regionals#Ncaa West Regionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy