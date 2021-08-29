Mississippi State: Three things camp showed about the Bulldogs

Mississippi State incumbent starting quarterback Will Rogers confers with his head coach, Mike Leach, during the 2021 spring game. AP | File

STARKVILLE –Through the heat, humidity and sweat, fall camp has turned to game week for Mississippi State football as it prepares to welcome Louisiana Tech on Sept. 4 to open the regular season.

Coaches learn plenty in fall camp, from upperclassmen development to freshmen readiness.

With Mississippi State among the most open programs allowing reporters into practice this camp, there’s ample information that can be relayed to fans.

Here’s three things Mississippi State learned in fall camp:

Will Rogers will be the guy

Mike Leach essentially announced Rogers would be MSU’s starting quarterback.

Rogers took the first-team reps throughout camp and in the team’s scrimmages. His teammates talked about his natural leadership and the qualities he possesses to be QB1 all month.

Leach noted Rogers as more consistent than Chance Lovertich after the team’s second scrimmage a week ago.

Now it’s on Rogers to prove he belongs.

He struggled at times to create plays downfield, but with teams expected to drop eight pass defenders against MSU, he showed poise in creating plays closer to the line of scrimmage.

Jack Abraham’s unavailability in fall camp should leave Lovertich as the backup – though it shouldn't be surprising if Abraham earns that spot in-season.

Transfers at wide receiver will play a crucial role

Rogers will have exciting new weapons to throw to this season.

MSU brought in a pair of transfers who figure to be keys in the offense’s success this season.

Makai Polk from Cal was the biggest standout from camp. From the first practice, he was making big plays down the sideline or reeling in touchdowns. He collected six catches for 67 yards in the two scrimmages.

Jamire Calvin joins Polk and coach Steve Spurrier Jr. in the outside receivers room with a wealth of knowledge from playing in the Air Raid offense at Washington State.

Not only has Calvin been able to teach his teammates more about the offense despite being a newcomer, but he’s also shown flashes himself on the field.

In the first scrimmage, Calvin was tied for the team lead with seven targets. Though he only had two catches for 18 yards, his quarterbacks aren’t afraid to look his way.

Calvin and Polk joining Malik Heath on the outside should give Rogers enough to succeed.

Bulldogs' defense is legit

Facing MSU's offense every day through August’s conditions isn’t easy, but MSU’s defense made it look like that at time.

From its powerful secondary locking down receivers to its front creating pressure in the backfield, this is a group that should be among the best in the SEC despite the absence of end Jordan Davis to an apparent season-ending injury.

Jaden Crumedy and Cameron Young are big anchors at defensive tackle while Jack Harris and Randy Charlton provide a push from the outside.

The linebacking core highlighted by Aaron Brule has versatility and depth to go along with its aggression and playmaking ability.

With a better understanding of Zach Arnett’s defense in Year 2 with him as coordinator, it could be the defense leading the way for the Bulldogs this season.