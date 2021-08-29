Cancel
Politics

Bolsonaro says he will either be arrested, killed or win Brazil's next election

By Duarte Mendonca, CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he sees only three possibilities for his future: death, prison or winning the 2022 presidential elections. "I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory," Bolsonaro said Saturday in remarks to a meeting of evangelical leaders that were broadcast on social media.

CNN

Person
Jair Bolsonaro
#Election#Presidential Elections#Economy#Brazilian#Mst#Cimi Lrb#Congress#The Supreme Court#Human Rights Watch
Politics
Supreme Court
