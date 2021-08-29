Cancel
Lincoln County, TN

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore .The remnants of Hurricane Ida will move northeastward across the region as a tropical depression on Monday and Tuesday. This will bring a prolonged period of widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall to the region from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The threat for flash flooding will be highest with any bands of showers and thunderstorms that may occur during this timeframe. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, Franklin AL, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Lincoln and Moore. * From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening * Widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall will occur across the entire region from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida track across the Tennessee Valley. Storm total rainfall amounts will range from 2-3 inches in portions of northeast Alabama to between 4 and 5 inches across much of northwest Alabama.

