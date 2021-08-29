Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Two-goal Conor Gallagher hails Crystal Palace character

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaUf8_0bgGNXNE00
Conor Gallagher hit both Palace goals (PA) (PA Wire)

Conor Gallagher hailed the character within the Crystal Palace side as they twice came from behind to draw at West Ham on Saturday.

The Eagles had failed to score in their opening three games under new boss Patrick Vieira but, with Gallagher grabbing a second-half brace, they left the London Stadium will a well-deserved 2-2 draw.

Pablo Fornals had put the hosts in front by finishing off a fine team goal, with Michail Antonio continuing his fine start to the season by thrashing an effort past Vincente Guaita.

It was not enough to keep up West Ham’s perfect start to the season, however, with Gallagher pleased with the way Palace fought back for a share of the spoils.

“To score two goals is amazing, but the team performance is the most important thing,” the on-loan Chelsea man told PalaceTV+.

“We showed great character to come back twice in this game and hopefully it gives the boys confidence.

“It definitely felt like the second-half was a lot better than the first, we knew we had to improve if we wanted to get anything out of the game and I think the boys all did that.

“We all worked hard and did what we needed to do and came out with a good result in the end.”

West Ham had seen off Newcastle and Leicester to sit top of the table heading into the third round of Premier League fixtures.

They will be hoping this was just a bump in the road as they remain unbeaten going into the September international break.

Czech Republic midfielder Thomas Soucek is happy with the seven points accrued so far but bemoaned the inability of the Hammers to make it nine from nine.

“We’re disappointed because we wanted three points,” he told the club’s official website.

“We got the draw, but I think we didn’t show our quality on the pitch like we should. Twice we were winning and we should manage the game better than we did.

“Now we have seven points from three games – it’s very good and an achievement for us, but when we had six points from the first two, we wanted to make it nine.

“We have scored 10 goals in three games, which is very good. On the other side we have conceded five goals, which is too much for us.”

“We wanted a clean sheet today, but Palace got two goals, so we need to prepare our defending for the next game. I’s still good, we’re unbeaten so it’s a good start.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Fornals
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#The Crystal Palace#Eagles#Hammers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Conor Gallagher chose Palace loan for chance to learn from Patrick Vieira

Conor Gallagher has admitted the prospect of learning from Patrick Vieira convinced him to join Crystal Palace ahead of Leeds this season. The Chelsea loanee made his Eagles debut in Saturday’s stalemate with Brentford after he was ineligible to feature in his new team’s Premier League opener against his parent club last weekend.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE: Crystal Palace equalise twice at West Ham through Conor Gallagher double, with Newcastle and Southampton level at 1-1 and Everton winning at in-form Brighton

Conor Gallagher-inspired Crystal Palace came from behind twice – and scored their first goals of the Patrick Vieira era – to earn a battling draw at West Ham. Gallagher scored two second half goals to cancel out strikes from in-form duo Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio and halt the Hammers’ perfect start to the Premier League season.
Premier LeagueSkySports

West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace: Conor Gallagher double gets Eagles off mark to end Hammers' perfect start

Conor Gallagher scored Crystal Palace's first goals of the season as they twice came from behind to end West Ham's perfect start with a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium. The Hammers could have been out of sight by half-time but for their own poor composure, and had only Pablo Fornals' second goal in five days to show for their dominance before the break, finishing a lovely team move after a one-two with Michail Antonio (39).
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Conor Gallagher nets first Palace goals under Patrick Vieira in draw at West Ham

A second-half brace from Conor Gallagher saw Crystal Palace open their goalscoring account for the season as they battled to a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham.The Eagles remain winless under new boss Patrick Vieira but this was a step in the right direction as they twice came from behind to earn a point at the London Stadium.West Ham went into the game in fine form as manager David Moyes named an unchanged side for the third game in a row, seemingly justified in his selection when both Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio had put the hosts ahead.Another fine...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Seven Crystal Palace youngsters pen new deals

Seven Crystal Palace Under-23s have signed new contracts with the club: Jake O'Brien, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, David Boateng, Luke Dreher, Sean Robertson, Sion Spence and James Taylor, reports cpfc.co.uk. O'Brien has secured a permanent deal after his successful half-season loan from Cork City in 2020/21. O'Brien enjoyed a strong few months...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford take point from Crystal Palace trip

Brentford maintained an unbeaten start to their first Premier League season with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Eagles had the better of the chances in Patrick Vieira's first home game in charge, with debutant Conor Gallagher hitting the inside of the post early on. Captain...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Premier League: What is going on at Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace are entering a new era, steady Manager Roy Hodgson has left, along with an old guard of players. Former Arsenal legend Patrick Viera has taken over at the helm and is ready to bring a new, young group in with the promise of a more attacking and stylish brand of football.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Burnley challenge Crystal Palace for Watford midfielder Will Hughes

Burnley are challenging Crystal Palace for Watford midfielder Will Hughes. Hughes could be available in a cut-price deal - potentially as little as £5million. The 26-year-old is going cheaper than expected due to the fact his contract at Vicarage Road expires at the end of the season, says the Daily Mail.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves, Crystal Palace in RB Leipzig contact for Lookman

A return to the Premier League is being lined up for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman. The England U21 international spent last season with Fulham, where he impressed despite their Premier League relegation. The Telegraph says Wolves and Crystal Palace are in contact with RBL for Lookman. The Germans would...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Crystal Palace held to goalless home draw by Brentford

Crystal Palace and Brentford played out an entertaining goalless draw at Selhurst Park to give new Eagles boss Patrick Vieira his first managerial point in the Premier League. Both teams hit the woodwork during the first half, with Conor Gallagher going closest for the hosts before Bryan Mbeumo also hit the crossbar for the visitors.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Crystal Palace ask for Manchester United winger on loan

Amad Diallo looks set to go out on loan this season but the player is reportedly demanding top-flight football. We’ve already touched on the Sheffield United claims, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Amad isn’t interested in joining a Championship side and will push for a move in the Premier League.
Premier League90min.com

Crystal Palace chasing Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace have enquired about Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and would be willing to pay £10m to bring the 22-year-old to Selhurst Park. Nketiah has entered the final year of his contract and is understood to be considering all his options, having yet to see any real suggestions that he will be given more of a role under Mikel Arteta in the future.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Released Crystal Palace forward Wickham training with Preston

Released Crystal Palace forward Connor Wickham is chasing a deal with Preston North End. Preston manager Frankie McAvoy has confirmed Wickham is training with the club. “Connor is here so we are having a look at him," he said. "That's where we are at the moment and we will see...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace eyeing PSG fullback Layvin Kurzawa

Crystal Palace are eyeing Paris Saint-Germain fullback Layvin Kurzawa. Foot Mercato says former Nice boss Patrick Vieira is ready to dip back into the French league market and try to sign the left-back, who has drawn attention in the past from Manchester United, Chelsea, West Ham and Spurs. And sources...

Comments / 0

Community Policy