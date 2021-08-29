Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Robbie Neilson turns attention towards Edinburgh derby

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLz4S_0bgGMxEd00
Robbie Neilson is focusing on the clash with Hibs (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is already licking his lips in anticipation of the Edinburgh derby after the international break.

The two capital clubs lead the cinch Premiership having 10 points apiece with the Jam Tarts continuing their unbeaten start to the league season thanks to a 2-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Hearts had dominated the first half and led at the interval thanks to a Liam Boyce goal.

Jam Tarts keeper Craig Gordon pulled off a string of saves to deny United after the break with Armand Gnuindellet finally sealing the win for the visitors late on.

Now, Neilson cannot wait for the clash with Hibs at Tynecastle on September 12.

The 41-year-old, who was back at Tannadice for the first time since leaving the club last year, said: “I thought we played really well in the first half.

“At 1-0 there’s always a chance they were going to come into the game when they are coming down the slope. I know what it’s like here, I’ve been here as manager, pulling the ball into the net.

“I’m now looking forward to the Hibs game. There will be some atmosphere.

“We are already looking at it. We are ready for it and it will be a great day.”

Meanwhile, Dundee United boss Tam Courts admits the international break has come at exactly the right time for his depleted squad.

The Tangerines were without the likes of Benjamin Siegrist, Declan Glass, Louis Appere, Logan Chalmers and Peter Pawlett through a combination of injury and suspension for the Hearts game.

Courts said: “I think the break has come at the right time.

“We have used 26 players but we have also had to go to the well with the same group recently.

“So we are looking to get players back and attack the next part of the league campaign.”

Courts is still waiting for the results of a scan on first-choice keeper Siegrist’s knee but the manager did have good news this week with key midfielder Calum Butcher signing a new deal with the club.

Courts added: “We have had Benji scanned but we hope it’s not as bad as first feared. We are just waiting on clarification.

“Calum has signed a two-year extension and it’s great to have him here in the prime of his career.

“He is such a big influence for us. He’s a dominant figure and a real leader for us.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calum Butcher
Person
Logan Chalmers
Person
Liam Boyce
Person
Benjamin Siegrist
Person
Peter Pawlett
Person
Tam Courts
Person
Craig Gordon
Person
Robbie Neilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh Derby#Dundee United#Hibs#Tangerines#Hearts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson eager for another full house against Aberdeen

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson cannot wait to experience a full Tynecastle again as he looks forward to a showdown with fellow high-flyers Aberdeen. The game will herald the return of unlimited crowds, save for the area directly above the dugouts where substitutes are still sitting socially distanced. Hearts were roared...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson vows to sign centre-back

Robbie Neilson is confident he will add to his central defensive options before the transfer window closes. Bristol City defender Taylor Moore is a target for a loan move but Hearts have alternatives. “We are still trying to recruit in that area so there’s a number of centre-halves we are...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

St Johnstone duo depart on deadline night while Celtic shuffle pack

St Johnstone lost two key members of their double-winning side when Jason Kerr and Ali McCann moved to England in a dramatic ending to transfer deadline night. Captain Kerr, who led the Perth team to both the League Cup and the Scottish Cup last term, signed for League One side Wigan on a three-year deal while talismanic midfielder McCann was sold to Championship outfit Preston for a fee Saints claim could rise in excess of £1.75m – a club record received – with add-ons.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Hibernian sign Dylan Tait from Raith and loan him back

Hibernian have signed Dylan Tait from Raith Rovers on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 19-year-old midfielder will be loaned back to the Scottish Championship side until January – subject to paperwork approval from the Scottish Football Association – to continue his development before joining Hibs at the start of 2022.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Calum Butcher signs extension with Dundee United

Calum Butcher has signed a contract extension at Dundee United which potentially keeps him at Tannadice until 2024. The 30-year-old midfielder has made 117 appearances for the Tayside club across two spells, first arriving at United in 2013. The former Burton, Millwall and Mansfield player’s latest deal sees him contracted...
SportsBBC

Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Hibs, Rangers, Dundee, Celtic, Raith

Head coach Steve Clarke insists his depleted Scotland squad can thrive as underdogs in their World Cup qualifier against Denmark on Wednesday. (Sun, print edition) Clarke has put his Scotland squad selection problems in perspective by revealing his daughter is suffering from long Covid. (Daily Express, print edition) Captain Andy...
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Griffiths, Christie, Lennon, Dundee, McKay, Bournemouth, Hibs, Inverness, Sligo, Drogheda, Kenny, Phillips

Celtic are keeping tabs on Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny with a view to making a move for the 18-year-old next year and are also monitoring 19-year-old Drogheda midfielder Killian Phillips, who is also attracting transfer interest from overseas. (Irish Independent) Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths, the 31-year-old who has joined...
SoccerYardbarker

Talks for Kostic Collapse, Lazio Turn Their Attention to Zaccagni & Brekalo

Lazio will not sign Filip Kostic and so have turned their attention to Mattia Zaccagni and Josip Brekalo. As reported by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio last night, Eintracht Frankfurt did not accept the Biancocelesti’s offer for the 28-year-old Serbian winger, not wanting to deprive themselves of the player, despite his attempts to force through a move.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Andy Robertson admits Scotland were beaten by the better team in Denmark

Captain Andy Robertson conceded that Scotland came up short in their 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday night. With right-backs Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson unable to make the trip for Covid-19 reasons, along with other players missing from Steve Clarke’s squad, Robertson started the match at right wing-back.
SoccerBBC

Denmark 2-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke's side outclassed in World Cup qualifying

Scotland's World Cup hopes were dealt a serious blow as they were outclassed by a vibrant Denmark in Copenhagen to slip seven points behind the group leaders. Daniel Wass jumped above Kieran Tierney to head in an early opener, and Scotland's composure deserted them as they let in another 93 seconds later to go 2-0 down after just 15 minutes.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Scotland boss Steve Clarke blames team shape for defeat to Denmark

Steve Clarke insists team shape rather than personnel was behind Scotland’s dismal first-half performance in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Denmark in Copenhagen. With right-sided defenders Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson unable to make the trip for Covid-19 reasons, Clarke sprung a surprise by moving his captain Andy Robertson to right wing-back with Kieran Tierney on the left.
SoccerBBC

Scotland v Moldova: Pick your starting line-up for Hampden clash

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 4 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Scotland. With John McGinn, Nathan Patterson, Stephen O'Donnell and Kevin Nisbet set to return to the Scotland squad,...
SoccerSunderland Echo

Sunderland forward Jack Diamond reveals why he left on loan this month

Diamond has joined Harrogate Town, the club where he helped win promotion from the National League, until the end of the current campaign. The talented winger signed a three-year deal earlier this year to secure his long-term future on Wearside, but the Black Cats want to ensure his gametime is not limited this season.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Hearts fan chief vows to keep ownership discussions private

Stuart Wallace has promised the Foundation of Hearts will never be afraid to challenge the club’s hierarchy but will only do it behind closed doors. The supporters group, chaired by Wallace, officially took ownership of the Tynecastle club earlier this week but Hearts will continue to be run by an executive board led by chairwoman Ann Budge and chief executive Andrew McKinlay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy