Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta hails 10-man Chelsea’s team spirit after draw with Liverpool

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJSZP_0bgGMuaS00
Cesar Azpilicueta was delighted by the togetherness and spirit shown against Liverpool (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was delighted by the togetherness and spirit shown in adversity as Thomas Tuchel’s men secured a 1-1 draw at Liverpool

Anfield hosted an intense clash between two of the Premier League title favourites on Saturday evening, with the visitors opening the scoring as Kai Havertz sent home a looping header in front of the Kop.

Chelsea could have added another before the dynamics changed at the end of the first half, when referee Anthony Taylor sent off Reece James for handling an attempt on the line after reviewing the pitchside monitor.

Mohamed Salah scored the resulting spot-kick but the Blues put in a defensive masterclass to secure a draw despite playing 45 minutes a man light.

“We had to fight,” Azpilicueta told the club website. “When you are one man down for the whole second half, it is really tough but it was a challenge for us.

“Everybody had the ambition to go even for a win and we actually had the best two chances in the second half even though they had a lot of possession.

“The team spirit was brilliant from everybody, we fought together and we got the least reward of a point.”

Chelsea let their anger known at the decision to send off James before and after Salah scored from the spot, but they managed to channel it effectively.

“Of course we were angry and everyone had emotions at half-time but we had to adapt,” the Spain defender said. “It was important for us to calm down and find a way to fight together as a team, to have this challenge in a tough place like Anfield.

“Everybody defended really well, right from Romelu (Lukaku), who had a game where he had to sacrifice for the team.

“We had to make two changes at half-time and had one red card but we adapted really well to the situation.”

Mateo Kovacic replaced injured star N’Golo Kante at the break and wily defender Thiago Silva’s introduction proved inspired as he helped shore things up.

It was an impressive, well-drilled performance given Tuchel’s men are still a work in progress but Azpilicueta is not getting ahead of himself.

“We are a team that has had a few changes so everybody is pushing hard,” he said after making his 300th Premier League appearance.

“We want to compete and we want to improve every day as a team so we just have to keep working.

“It is still only the end of August and we’ve played only three games so let’s go step by step. We have conceded only one goal in the three games so let’s keep working and focusing on ourselves.”

As for Liverpool, there was an air of frustration after they failed to turn their man advantage and increased second-half pressure into a second-half winner.

“It just wasn’t our day,” 18-year-old Harvey Elliott told the club website. “We tried what we could, gave it 100 per cent and unfortunately we came away with the draw.

“I think the mood in the changing room is a bit down because obviously we wanted to come away with the win against 10 men.

“Chelsea obviously are a top-class side, they fought until the very end and were hard to break down, so you’ve got to give them credit.

“It wasn’t really our day. We’ll reflect and go again against Leeds.”

Saturday’s match was a big occasion for the teenager, who repaid manager Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him with a promising performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdEkQ_0bgGMuaS00
Harvey Elliott impressed against Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“I just take every opportunity in my stride,” Elliott added.

“Obviously 10 minutes against Norwich, then my first start against Burnley, so (I’m) just taking it bit by bit, just grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given.

“I’m just thankful for the coaching staff and for the team for believing in me and giving me these opportunities.

“When you’re on the pitch you’ve just got to focus, you’ve just got to give it 100 per cent and you focus on the excitement after.

“It’s every boy’s dream to play in front of this crowd at Anfield and to put on this red strip. I just want to give 100 per cent to the club, I just want to play for the club and just run my socks off until I can’t run any more, to be honest.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Team Spirit#Kop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Champions League draw LIVE as Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City learn opponents

Follow live coverage as the group stage draw for the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League takes place today, the start of another journey toward the biggest prize in club football.Last year it was two Premier League teams who contested the final, Chelsea emerging as triumphant with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Lisbon. This year, the road to European silverware leads clubs to the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, with the final set to be contested on 28 May, 2022.Liverpool and Manchester United have been paired by Uefa, meaning they cannot play group stage matches on the same...
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: 5 Hits and flops as 10-man Blues hold Reds to a battling draw

A superb defensive display from 10-man Chelsea saw the Blues hold Liverpool to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their 2021-22 Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday. The game began at a breakneck pace, with neither side willing to retreat an inch. The visitors struck the first blow courtesy Kai Havertz’s looping header in the 22nd minute, and looked set to take a lead to the break. However, drama ensued right at the end of the half, leading to the hosts restoring parity in the game.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Chelsea’s full-time celebrations only tell half of the story of Liverpool’s draw.

Chelsea’s full-time celebrations only tell half of the story of Liverpool’s draw. Before this tumultuous match, Jurgen Klopp surely understood what he was talking about. “Being ambitious in this league means you have to be prepared to take some knocks,” Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers remarked. “You have to be prepared to take a few punches here and there; all you have to do is get back up and go.”
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Choose your Man of the Match for Liverpool’s match versus Chelsea.

Choose your Man of the Match for Liverpool’s match versus Chelsea. The stalemate at Anfield may have ended in frustration for Liverpool against Chelsea, but Jurgen Klopp’s side remains unbeaten. Indeed, there are plenty of positives to take away from the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, in which the Reds came...
NFLgoal.com

Chelsea prove title credentials in resilient 10-man draw against Liverpool

The Blues tapped into their values and earned a point at Anfield on Saturday after suffering a serious setback with Reece James' red card. Legendary NFL coach Paul “Bear” Bryant famously said: “Offense sells tickets. Defense wins championships”. It may not be the prettiest football in the world, but Thomas...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp admits 10-man Chelsea deserved point

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Chelsea deserved their point for Saturday's 1-1 draw. Chelsea went a man down when Reece James was sent off at halftime for conceding Liverpool's penalty. Klopp said, "I never liked that punishment. If somebody ever listened to me about rule changes or rules then a...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool midfielder Elliott admits frustration after Chelsea draw

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott admits there's frustration after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the lead after 22 minutes before Reece James' handball in the penalty area led to his dismissal and Mohamed Salah's equaliser from the spot. Elliott said, "It just wasn't our day. We tried...

Comments / 0

Community Policy