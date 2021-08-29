Cancel
Lionel Messi set to make PSG debut in Ligue 1 clash with Reims

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vh07Y_0bgGMoXK00
Lionel Messi is set to make his Paris St Germain debut (Francois Mori/AP) (AP)

Lionel Messi is set to make his Paris St Germain debut on Sunday after being named in the squad to play at Reims.

The six-time world player of the year signed a two-year deal with the French side on August 10 after ending a 21-year spell at Barcelona.

But PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said he would not rush Messi into action as the 34-year-old built up his fitness in the French capital.

Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina on July 11 but Pochettino said on Saturday at his pre-match press conference: “He is very motivated.

“He’s a great professional who is adapting very fast to his new teammates and to a new context.”

Kylian Mbappe has also been named in PSG’s 22-man squad for the Reims trip despite the France forward being targeted by Real Madrid.

It has been reported that Real have bid 170million euros (£146m) for Mbappe, who has scored 133 goals in 174 matches for PSG since joining from Monaco in 2017.

