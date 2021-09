Unbeaten Everton are back in action on Saturday, as they pay a visit to a Brighton & Hove Albion side that have made a flying start to the season. Optimism for the boys in Blue has started to return to the Everton faithful after a torrid summer, but with the futures of Richarlison, James Rodriguez and Moise Kean all far from certain, Everton need to do everything they can on the pitch to keep spirits up.