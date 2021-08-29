Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Single mum has ‘faith restored in humanity’ after stranger secretly posts £100 through her door so she can treat kids

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SINGLE mum-of-two has revealed how a stranger secretly posted £100 through her letterbox – enabling her to treat her kids. Copywriter and brand developer Nicole Tierney told Fabulous how the plain envelope with the writing ‘random act of kindness – pay it forward’ plopped on her mat yesterday morning.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Three days before Christmas, my phone rang. ‘When can you get them?’ I stood in the hallway, frozen.’: Foster, adoptive mom thanks mother for support

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “In August 2015, my husband decided he wasn’t happy and, instead of working on our marriage, walked away. Our divorce was final in February of 2016. My husband had walked out 6 months before the final divorce, so I’d come to terms with it by then. By the time he walked out, I was too old to start over and have time to have children. So I’d given up on my dream of being a mother. I went to BYOB paint classes, hung out with a girlfriend going through her own divorce, and volunteered as a reading buddy to 2nd graders while trying to sort myself out.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

“We saw her hand and foot were different before they took her away.’: Mom to daughter with congenital limb difference vows ‘I wouldn’t have her any other way’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My history before getting settled down with a family is quite long. I’m a 26 year old Norwegian woman from Hordaland, West Norway. I’m together with my best friend, a lovely man from Dublin, Ireland who is 32 years old. We meet when we where living in Fuengirola in Spain.
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy