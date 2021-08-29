Cancel
Positive coronavirus test rules John McGinn out of Denmark qualifier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ded6g_0bgGMZFJ00
John McGinn will miss the trip to Denmark (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

John McGinn has confirmed he is out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Denmark after testing positive for coronavirus.

The self-isolating Aston Villa midfielder missed his team’s Premier League draw against Brentford on Saturday and he later revealed he returned a positive Covid test last Monday.

“All the Scotland boys are close so it’s been difficult keeping this quiet and not telling them I won’t be playing,” McGinn told the Sunday Mail. “That’s been strange but I’ll be the same as everyone else on Wednesday – I’ll be a Scotland fan.

“I’m not naive enough to think I’ll just come back and be absolutely flying but I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure I’m ready for the Moldova game (on Saturday) if and when I get a negative test next week.”

The 26-year-old later added on Twitter that he had “no symptoms” and was “feeling fine”.

Motherwell right-back Stephen O’Donnell could be a doubt after missing his side’s 1-0 win over Dundee on Saturday through illness, the third match in a row he has sat out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkEH0_0bgGMZFJ00
Stephen O’Donnell has been struggling with illness (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

There was better news elsewhere for Scotland boss Steve Clarke as two strikers returned from illness to score for their teams.

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to net his third goal of the season in QPR’s 2-0 victory over Coventry while Kevin Nisbet struck in Hibernian’s 2-0 win against Livingston.

