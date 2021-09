Brazilian authorities have detained two French men for watching the sun rise over Rio de Janeiro from the top of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue while the monument was closed, one of the travelers told AFP. Clement Dumais, 28, and Paul Roux-dit-Buisson, 27, entered the site of the 38-meter (125-foot) monument Sunday night and stayed there after the statue was closed for the day. The two men snuck inside before dawn, climbed a long spiral staircase and came out through a hatch on one of the arms to enjoy the view of the city and Guanabara Bay. The statue's outstretched arms span 28 meters. The adventure ended when one of the security guards at the site noticed the men. "We were standing on the arms and the head and a security officer saw us," Roux-dit-Buisson told AFP. The two men were detained on Monday and released after posting 10,000 reais ($1,900) in bail. The two will now have to appear before a judge.