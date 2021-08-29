Thanks and appreciation from OICMF | Letter to the Editor

As the Whittier College community returns to campus for the first time in over a year, the Quaker Campus seeks to provide content that represents and informs the community’s concerns, hopes, and questions during this time. To be more receptive to on-campus perspectives, we plan to conduct a number of public opinion surveys throughout the year. It is important to us and our reporting to hear the voices of our community and we want you to know that we are listening. The Quaker Campus is run completely by students, for students, independent of the administrating, and provides news relevant to the campus community. To do this, we rely on you to share your perspectives, concerns, and praises regarding campus in our efforts to be curators of community and hold the institution accountable.