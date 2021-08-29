Cancel
Roger Sherman

Thanks and appreciation from OICMF | Letter to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor
Islands Sounder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn behalf of the board and staff of the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival, we would like to thank everyone who made our 24th Season possible, safe, and glorious!. We would like to start by thanking both the performing artists and our dedicated audience, in-person and online. Thank you for allowing us to make music for you! We are also indebted to our sponsors. Your gifts keep us going and we appreciate each and every one of you.

