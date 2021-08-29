Ida is a very dangerous Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ida is now a category 4 storm. The track still has the storm headed straight for Houma. Sustained winds are at 140 mph. A gust was recently recored at 167 mph. A very dangerous storm surge is expected over Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. Port Fourchon, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River…12-16 ft Morgan City, LA to Port Fourchon, LA …8-12 ft. Hurricane conditions are expected to start later this morning with tropical storm conditions expected to begin by early this morning.