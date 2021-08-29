Terre Haute's Austin wins bronze at Paralympics

Courtesy of Evan Kusumoto/U.S. Paralympics Swimming Games-bound: Evan Austin of Terre Haute swims during the U.S. Paralympic Trials last month in Minneapolis. He hopes to finish in the top three in any or all of the three events he's qualified for in the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Joe Kusumoto

Three times is a charm for Terre Haute's Evan Austin. On Sunday, at his third Paralympics, he earned his first Paralympic medal.

Austin won the bronze medal in the 400 freestyle S7 division early Sunday morning. Austin turned in a time of 4 minutes, 38.95 seconds. He edged Argentina's Inaki Basiloff by .04 seconds to clinch the bronze.

The gold was won by Israel's Mark Malyar, the same swimmer who won gold in Austin's previous Paralympic event in Tokyo, the 200 individual medley.

It is the first medal Austin has earned at the Paralympics. His previous best finish in the event was fifth on Thursday in the 200 IM. Prior to that, Austin was sixth in three relays and the 100 breaststroke in previous Paralympic efforts in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Austin, a 2011 Terre Haute South graduate who also competed locally for the Torpedoes club, has won gold in the 2019 world championships in the 50 butterfly, but his best-ever finish in the 400 at the worlds was seventh.

Austin, who competes with spastic paraplegia, greatly out-paced his heat placement that he had going into the final.

On Saturday (Terre Haute time), Austin finished second in his heat with a time of 4:57.35. He was only .12 seconds behind Ukraine's Andrii Trusov in the heat, but had the fifth-best time among the two heats that advanced swimmers to the final.

Austin's heat time was almost 16 seconds more than Malyar's heat time and Austin was nearly 11 seconds behind Basiloff, who was in the heat with Malyar.

For much of the final, it appeared Austin would finish around where his heat time indicated. He was no higher than fifth through 250 meters.

However, Austin began to gain ground from there. He caught Italy's Federico Bicelli to move into fourth by the 300-meter mark. By the 350-meter mark, Austin had caught Basiloff too as the pair dueled to the finish.

Basiloff actually had a better split time in the final 50 meters, but Austin had built enough of a cushion in the previous 100 meters to hold him off at the finish.

Austin finished 7.89 seconds behind Malyar in the final. The silver was won by Trusov.

Austin, who is currently a volunteer coach for the women's swimming team at Purdue, still has one more event to go in Tokyo, the 50 butterfly.

Austin begins competition in the event in which he won the 2019 world championship on Thursday at 8:47 p.m. with the finals at 9:47 a.m. on Friday.