Crow Valley’s back-to-school open house

Submitted by Orcas Island Historical Museum. A leaking roof after heavy rains in September of 2020 forced the closure of Orcas Island Historical Society’s Crow Valley School. Thanks to Timberline Construction’s speedy response – tarps secured the school for the winter. The museum is grateful to the very generous donors in the community and the Orcas Island Community Foundation’s GiveOrcas campaign that enabled partial funding for a new roof for the historic one-room schoolhouse. The roof was installed in July and August of this year by Timberline Construction. The school reopened for tours August 13.