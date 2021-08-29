Cancel
George County, MS

Flash Flood Watch issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Alabama, northwest Florida, and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe, Washington, and Wilcox. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone, and Wayne. * Through Tuesday morning * Heavy rainfall associated with rain bands from Hurricane Ida will impact much of the forecast area through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches are expected, with local accumulations up to 15 inches possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

