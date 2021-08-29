Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Choctaw; Clarke; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland and Washington. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * Through Tuesday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with rain bands from Hurricane Ida will impact much of the forecast area Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches are expected, with local accumulations up to 15 inches possible.