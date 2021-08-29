Flash Flood Watch issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Mobile has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include A portion of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Okaloosa Coastal and Okaloosa Inland. * Through Tuesday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with rain bands from Hurricane Ida will impact much of the forecast area Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with local accumulations up to 8 inches possible.