Mumbai (Maharashtra) September 1 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for India's pulses trade and industry, recently hosted a webinar on Kharif Sowing Overview under the aegis of the 'IPGA Knowledge Series' with the aim of getting an in-depth insight into this year's sowing pattern and future outlook for pulse crops of Kharif season, its yield, impact on prices and import-dependence. The webinar was attended by over 700 trade stakeholders from over 20 countries.