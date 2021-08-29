Cancel
Indiana County, PA

STORMS CAUSE TROUBLE IN INDIANA COUNTY

By Hometown1
wdadradio.com
 5 days ago

Heavy afternoon thunderstorms made for an active Saturday for Indiana County firefighters. The afternoon downpours produced flooding in Washington and Rayne townships. Indiana County 911 dispatched firefighters for seven calls in a 90-minute span starting at 3:10 PM, when Cherryhill Township was sent for a tree down blocking Route 286 East in the township. About twenty minutes later, Cherryhill was sent to investigate smoke at a location along Route 553.

