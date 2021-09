It was an extremely wild final day of the summer transfer window, with countless players taking their talents to new clubs. Real Madrid meanwhile, was able to sign a young Frenchman, but it was Eduardo Camavinga, not Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos offered a bag of money to PSG for their talisman, but the club didn’t budge, claiming they wanted €200 million for Mbappe. Well, Florentino Perez ultimately said sure, we’ll pay it. Even after meeting their asking price, PSG still didn’t let the France international go.