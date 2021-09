NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middlesex Health urologist is treating stress urinary incontinence in a new way. Dr. Dana Kivlin, medical director for the Middlesex Health Center for Continence & Pelvic Health, is treating some patients using Bulkamid, a hydrogel that can provide long-lasting relief of stress urinary incontinence symptoms. The use of Bulkamid, which was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in 2020, requires a minimally invasive surgical procedure. No incisions are made. Instead, a simple injection in the urethra is done at the level of the sphincter muscle and can result in significant improvement in incontinence.