Lufthansa is once again offering its passengers a more convenient check-in process. On all 2000 weekly flights from non-risk areas of the Schengen area (currently from Spain, Italy or Sweden, for example) to Germany, travelers can once again have their boarding pass issued directly on their smartphone when checking in. This is made possible by the automatic and digital verification of EU vaccination certificates, which prove full vaccination protection, and Covid-19 test results from the Centogene laboratory.