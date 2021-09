If you fancy giving Watch Dogs Legion a go on PS5, PS4, PC, or Google Stadia, you're in luck: the game can be tried completely for free from September 3 until September 5. Ubisoft has announced that the London-based RPG will be available in a free-to-play weekend in a press release, and that you can prepare for the fun by getting the game downloaded on your platform of choice ahead of the trial period kicking off.