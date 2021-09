< < Back to as-afghan-women-see-shrinking-public-spaces-one-activist-reveals-how-the-world-can-help. This show is the first of two in which Tom Hodson steps in as host and interviews Beverly Jones about her new book, Find Your Happy at Work. The conversation focuses on how many of us sometimes feel stuck in a rut, burned out or just plain tired of our job. It includes tips from Bev’s book, about how to quickly find more joy and meaning in your work. Bev says that work and play have a lot in common, and Tom asks how he can make his tasks feel more like play. They discuss strategies for becoming more engaged, including finding learning opportunities and dealing with boredom.