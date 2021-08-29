Cancel
Douglas County, OR

Four DUII arrests made during Dunefest

World Link
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conducted enhanced DUII patrols during the Dunefest event in Winchester Bay which ran July 27 through August 1. Utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, eight deputies spent a total of 63.5 hours on enhanced DUII patrol on the sand and on the roadways around the event. During the course of the enforcement campaign, deputies made 4 DUII arrests and issued two citations for minor in possession of alcohol.

theworldlink.com

Douglas County, OR
Winchester Bay, OR
Douglas County, OR
