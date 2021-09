FALL RIVER – With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases specifically in children, the Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools Office has issued guidelines to school leaders of the 19 Catholic schools requiring masks to be worn while indoors for all vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and students ages 5 and above. Masks will not be necessary outdoors and may be removed while eating indoors. In accordance with state and federal mandates, all students and staff will be required to wear masks on school buses and in school health offices. As the school year begins next week, this policy will be in place through October 1, 2021, and will be reevaluated through the coming weeks.