If the Chicago Cubs want to bring back Kris Bryant in free agency, they should sell him on these three points. The Chicago Cubs had to make a choice that many sports franchises hate making, and that is to sell all of their good players at the trade deadline. Even though there was a glimmer of hope at the beginning of the 2021 season, an 11-game losing streak gave team president Jed Hoyer the incentive to begin trading their players of value to contenders. One of said athletes that was traded on July 30 was utility man Kris Bryant.