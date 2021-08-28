Cancel
Mount Sinai Hospital exits 9/11 Health Fair after law firm tries to recruit clients

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Sinai Hospital has pulled out of a “9/11 health fair” after a personal-injury law firm began using the event to gain potential clients for lucrative Victim Compensation Fund claims, officials told The Post. The law firm, Barasch & McGarry, promoted the Sept. 9 event, claiming it was co-hosted by...

