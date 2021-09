LAREDO, Texas – In two separate incidents, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents ensured the safety of several unaccompanied minors during two failed human smuggling incidents. The first incident occurred during the afternoon of August 28, when Laredo Police Department (LPD) requested assistance with an abandoned tractor-trailer near the corner of Bob Bullock Loop and Crepusculo Drive. Inside the trailer were over 100 undocumented individuals from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. Included in the group were five unaccompanied undocumented children who were all from the countries of Mexico and Honduras.