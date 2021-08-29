STRUZZI: BIG WEEK AHEAD IN HARRISBURG

State Representative Jim Struzzi says this will be “as key week in Harrisburg”, with several important items on the agenda. On Wednesday, the Independent Regulatory Review Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on the DEP’s Environmental Quality Board recommendation to allow Governor Tom Wolf to enroll Pennsylvania in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The governor wants to implement RGGI in January, but the Independent Regulatory Review Commission has recommended a one-year moratorium and questioned whether Wolf or the Environmental Quality Board have the authority to join the state to the compact. Struzzi will testify against RGGI at Wednesday’s hearing.