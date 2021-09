The modern oval-shaped building influenced interior aesthetics. georgia-based studio stipfold designed an apartment of pure white volumes in the city of tbilisi, georgia. the flat is not so ordinary as it sits inside an oval-shaped building. the interior is influenced by the rounded exterior shape and as a result, fosters many curved walls. the residence looks over the city through the curved glass walls, from which daylight diligently pierces the space and playfully bounces off of the convex surfaces of the apartment. the entrance corridor narrows down midway and broadens up eventually into the living room, embracing the daylight with a swinging impact.