Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Return Questioned By Big-Name Pundits Ahead Of 2nd Debut

By John Tan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his second Manchester United debut, but some pundits already see a couple of possible challenges ahead for him and the club. Avid Manchester United fans have been anticipating Ronaldo’s first game as a Red Devil since it was announced that he is returning to the club. But while many believe that the 36-year-old could be the key to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-awaited first title, famed analysts Paul Merson and Gary Neville are open to all possibilities.

IBTimes

IBTimes

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

Paul Merson
Mason Greenwood
Gary Neville
Marcus Rashford
Cristiano Ronaldo
Jadon Sancho
Jurgen Klopp
Manchester United F.C.
Liverpool F.C.
Sports
Soccer
Premier League
Sky Sport
MLSgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022

Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022 (ESPN) iga MX president Mikel Arriola has spoken exclusively to Goal about his vision for retaining top talent and economic relevance in CONCACAF amid the continued rise of MLS. Arriola, who previously worked in Mexican politics, acknowledged that as the United States...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Deadline Day Live – Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United return

10.37 – Still plenty of time for clubs across Europe to complete any final-day deals, but it would take something special to top the return of Ronaldo to Old Trafford. 10.21am – Ronaldo may be heading back to the Premier League but there is some doubt about whether his Portugal team-mate Renato Sanches – the former Swansea loanee – will be doing likewise. Wolves have been looking to bring the 24-year-old Lille midfielder in on loan but PA’s Nick Mashiter says the clubs are struggling to agree terms.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd manager Solskjaer personally vetoed Elanga loan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked Anthony Elanga from leaving Manchester United on loan this summer. It was believed Elanga would be loaned out after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. A number of Championship clubs had reportedly enquired about the young Swedish forward. However, The Mirror says Solskjaer vetoed those plans. The...

