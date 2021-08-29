Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Return Questioned By Big-Name Pundits Ahead Of 2nd Debut

10.37 – Still plenty of time for clubs across Europe to complete any final-day deals, but it would take something special to top the return of Ronaldo to Old Trafford. 10.21am – Ronaldo may be heading back to the Premier League but there is some doubt about whether his Portugal team-mate Renato Sanches – the former Swansea loanee – will be doing likewise. Wolves have been looking to bring the 24-year-old Lille midfielder in on loan but PA’s Nick Mashiter says the clubs are struggling to agree terms.