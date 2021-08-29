Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarinda, IA

New Police Officer sworn in at the Clarinda City Council Meeting

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqP5k_0bgGEY4u00

(Clarinda) Clarinda’s newest Police Officer, Zachary Thomas Matney, was sworn in at the Clarinda City Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Council minutes, Matney served in the U.S. Army at Operation Freedom in Iraq and currently serves as a volunteer Fire Fighter for the City of Clarinda. Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council that with the addition of Matney, the Police Department will now be back at full force.

In other news, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay application to Building Crafts for the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Improvements and two pay applications to Omni Engineering for the 2020 Street Improvements.

(Photo from the Clarinda Iowa Police Department Facebook)

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Clarinda, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Clarinda, IA
Government
City
Clarinda, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Police Department#Building Crafts#Omni Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Iraq
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Attorney General’s Office Will Take Over Investigation Of Fatal Police Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa attorney general’s office will take over the investigation of a fatal police shooting at the scene of a house fire. Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons made the request Thursday. That means Attorney General Tom Miller will ultimately decide if criminal charges should be filed in the death of 45-year-old Jeremy Michael Berg. He was killed last Tuesday. Two Jones County deputies and three Anamosa police officers fired shots after they say Berg refused to drop the knife in his hand. Multiple police and fire departments responded to the location in a rural area near Martelle.
Adair County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisors approve Speed Limit Resolution

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved a speed limit resolution at their meeting Wednesday morning. In other news, County Engineer Nick Kauffman said Leroy and Sons will move in September 7th to start moving dirt on G61; the box culvert should be done in about two weeks. And, Herberger Construction will hold a pre-pour meeting on September 9th on the deck pour for the bridge on North 34/Richland.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa prosecutor clears parole officer who shot suspect

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A parole officer who shot a suspect in a confrontation that saw the officer also injured has been cleared by a prosecutor of wrongdoing. The Daily Nonpareil reports that Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber issued a report clearing Officer Mike Brown in the Aug. 20 shooting in Council Bluffs. The report says the shooting stemmed from officers’ attempts to arrest Brandon Hines and a woman on warrants. Investigators say Hines rammed an officer’s car and drove toward Brown as officers tried to arrest him on warrants. Investigators say Brown fired his gun six times, hitting Hines in the shoulder and hand, before Hine’s car hit Brown. Hines was later arrested in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska, where he was taken to a hospital.
Le Claire, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Officials: City of LeClaire scammed out of more than $220K

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (AP) — Officials for LeClaire in eastern Iowa say the city was scammed out of more than $220,000 by thieves posing as vendors the city has worked with. The Quad-City Times reports that $222,373 in city funds were sent to three fraudulent accounts that had been disguised to resemble those of legitimate city vendors. Officials say the scam occurred over a four month period starting in November. City Administrator Ed Choate said the city has recovered $120,618 by freezing the accounts. Choate says the city is continuing to work with the FBI, the city’s bank and its insurance carrier to recover or reach a settlement for the remaining funds amount of about $102,000.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DPS Investigating Deadly Jones County Police Shooting at Fire Scene

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is making two more Iowa counties eligible for state disaster assistance. Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Kossuth and Mitchell counties Tuesday in response to severe storms last week. The governor earlier issued proclamations for 13 other counties. The move activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program. Grants of up to five thousand dollars are available for home and vehicle repairs, replacement of clothing and food, and temporary housing costs. The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Iowa residents impacted by severe weather should report damage to local and state officials.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Jones County Structure Fire and Officer Involved Shooting Investigation

(Des Moines) On August 31, 2021, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the residence located at 23966 42nd Street Martelle, rural Jones County Iowa. Upon arrival, deputies observed a large structure fire and they also encountered an individual with a knife. Multiple law enforcement officers from the surrounding communities responded to the scene. Initial reports indicate the subject did not comply to orders given by law enforcement to drop the knife. Law enforcement deployed non-lethal and lethal rounds. The subject received multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Page County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Page County Sheriff’s Report

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Frederick George Steven Billings II, 34, was arrested September 2nd at the Page County Jail for Public Intoxication and Furnishing Contraband to Inmates. Daniel Joseph Jackson, 35, was arrested August 30th on a valid Page County warrant. The warrant was...
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Edward Anthony Gomez, 52, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested after Deputies were called to the Minden Casey’s on September 1st for a theft report. Gomez was charged with Theft 5th. Schuyler Mitchell Lee Heisser, 25, was arrested following a traffic...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Union County Teen injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

(Union County) An Afton, Iowa teenager suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Union County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday on Creamery Road and 165th Street. Authorities say Life Flight transported the driver, 16-year old Tyler Shane Kiss, to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System discussed at Cass County Supervisors meeting

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors held a lengthy discussion this morning on the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System (ISICS). ISICS provides public safety agencies, first responders, schools and utility workers in the state with better connectivity. Chris Maiers, Statewide Interoperability Coordinator, was on hand to provide an overview of the system and answer questions.
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 655 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, August 25 through Wednesday, September 1. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 298 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 110 in Crawford...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Updated Cass County Candidate Filings

(Atlantic) Monday, August 23rd was the first day candidates can file for City and School Elections. Richard D Casady – Atlantic Ward 5 City Council Member. John Knutson – Anita Mayor (Vacancy Position) Mark Harris – Anita City Council (Vacancy Position) Simon Jensen – Anita City Council. Nancy Virginia Coughlin...
Harlan, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested Joseph Allen Schoemann, 40, of Harlan, following a call for service on Tuesday. Schoemann was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts. Harlan Police also cited Woyo Dike Leko, 40, of Harlan,...
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested on warrants in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on warrants. Clara Jane Heitshusen, 27, of Farragut, was arrested Monday afternoon on a valid warrant for Violation of Probation. Heitshusen was booked into Montgomery County Corrections and was held on $10,000 cash bond. Ozzy Ray Hunter, 28, of Red...

Comments / 0

Community Policy