New Police Officer sworn in at the Clarinda City Council Meeting

(Clarinda) Clarinda’s newest Police Officer, Zachary Thomas Matney, was sworn in at the Clarinda City Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Council minutes, Matney served in the U.S. Army at Operation Freedom in Iraq and currently serves as a volunteer Fire Fighter for the City of Clarinda. Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council that with the addition of Matney, the Police Department will now be back at full force.

In other news, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay application to Building Crafts for the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Improvements and two pay applications to Omni Engineering for the 2020 Street Improvements.

(Photo from the Clarinda Iowa Police Department Facebook)