Tech news: Airbnb to block some Halloween bookings

Airbnb wants no tricksters this Halloween. The online marketplace for short-term home rentals will block some users from booking one- or two-night weekend stays during Halloween, which falls on a Sunday this year. Airbnb says the ban will help "prevent and deter unauthorized and large parties." Airbnb says renters "without a history of positive reviews" will be blocked from making one-night reservations and "stringent restrictions" will be placed on those looking for two-night rentals. Renters with a history of positive reviews will not be affected. Airbnb has been criticized for allowing rentals to guests who use the homes to hold large noisy parties, especially during holidays.