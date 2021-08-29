Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tech news: Airbnb to block some Halloween bookings

By Peter King
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbnb wants no tricksters this Halloween. The online marketplace for short-term home rentals will block some users from booking one- or two-night weekend stays during Halloween, which falls on a Sunday this year. Airbnb says the ban will help "prevent and deter unauthorized and large parties." Airbnb says renters "without a history of positive reviews" will be blocked from making one-night reservations and "stringent restrictions" will be placed on those looking for two-night rentals. Renters with a history of positive reviews will not be affected. Airbnb has been criticized for allowing rentals to guests who use the homes to hold large noisy parties, especially during holidays.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Tech#Microsoft Excel#Americans#Microsoft Teams#Poly Network#Bloomberg News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
SpainPosted by
The Independent

Airbnb cracks down further on ‘disruptive parties’ with new booking filters

Holiday rentals website Airbnb is launching ‘high risk reservation’ technology in a bid to crack down on large, disruptive parties in its properties.The UK arm of the digital brand says the improvements to its booking platform will block big groups and renters who are likely to hold ‘disruptive parties’ and other antisocial gatherings in an Airbnb.It does this by taking into account certain dates in the calendar, as well as the age of the user and duration of the booking.A year ago the platform introduced a restriction that blocks users under 25 years old without a history of positive reviews...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best smart wall outlets 2021

If you're converting your home into a smart home and want a more seamless and integrated solution, look into swapping out your smart plugs or your regular wall outlets with one of the best smart wall outlets. Not only can you control these smart wall outlets with your favorite voice assistant like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or a home automation system, but many of them come with additional features. These include apps to create routines or USB ports so that you can charge your myriad devices. Here are the best smart wall outlets on the market right now.
BusinessThrive Global

Some of the Most Expensive Tech Star-Up Failures

In the past three decades, there have been so many stories about some guy who ramped up a tech start-up in his garage or mother’s basement -– and then went on the make billions –- that we sometimes fail to notice that some of these ventures turn into truly spectacular failures.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Home Depot releases its own smart home app to compete with Home and Alexa

In a perplexing move, Home Depot has released its own smart home app, Hubspace, that aims to compete with much larger players like Google’s Home platform and Amazon’s Alexa. Hubspace is compatible with several smart home manufacturers’ devices, including Hampton Bay, Defiant, Commercial Electric, EcoSmart and more. Unsurprisingly, I’ve never...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...
ElectronicsNBC News

Labor Day tech deals 2021: Best sales at Best Buy, Samsung and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Though summer is coming...
ElectronicsEW.com

10 of the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more

Fall is just a few days away, and the holiday season will be here in a jiffy. Whether you're looking for a way to better accommodate family and friends or watch your favorite seasonal movies on a crystal clear screen, all the Labor Day TV sales happening right now make it a great time to upgrade your entertainment setup. Walmart, Amazon, and Target all have marked down TVs you can shop this week, including options from LG and Samsung.
ShoppingPosted by
AL.com

Walmart Labor Day sale 2021: Get up to 40% off newest picks

Labor Day is the time to celebrate the contribution workers have made to the history of America. But it’s also the unofficial end of summer and kickoff of fall and a traditional time to get together with friends and family. READ MORE: When is Labor Day 2021?. Labor Day has...
Virginia StateBusiness Insider

A restaurant manager in Northern Virginia was so desperate for staff that she hired people with bad attitudes who scared off customers, a report says

A restaurant consultant told AP she's had to hire people with bad attitudes to fill job vacancies. But rude staff members scared away customers, the consultant said. US restaurants are going to extreme lengths to fill vacancies amid a hospitality worker shortage. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Boss in a Rage Fired Poor Worker in a Factory

One afternoon, the boss of an iron company was walking around the factory, doing a weekly check-in to see how his employees were doing and to check on production. At first, everything seemed fine. All of the employees were working well, and the machines were in perfect condition. The boss was pleased about what he was seeing and made a note of everything.
Texas Stateprotocol.com

The Texas abortion law will make tech answer some ugly questions

Good morning! This Friday, the new Texas abortion law raises some big issues for tech companies, the Elizabeth Holmes trial finally has a jury, and China's getting a new stock exchange. Oh, and some quick housekeeping: Source Code is taking a break for Labor Day, so we'll be back in...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best smart plugs and switches 2021: the top models we've tested

The best smart plugs and switches are a simple and affordable way to turn any appliance in your home smart. Insert the smart plug into your existing electrical outlet, connect your appliance and enjoy being able to control it from your smartphone, even when you’re not around. Many of the...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2021) review

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2021) is a sturdy, well-built tablet with great battery life and an excellent set of parental controls. All-new Fire HD 10 Kids... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2021) specs. CPU: 2.0GHz octa-core...
ElectronicsPosted by
pymnts

Home Depot Wants To Be the Control Hub for All Your Smart Devices

The Home Depot has introduced an app that makes it easier for consumers to control compatible smart home products by saying, “Hey Google” or “Alexa.”. The big-box home improvement retailer says its newly launched “Hubspace” app makes it easy to integrate the smart home products with the Google Home or Amazon Alexa platforms which enable voice commands for hands-free product control. Users can then control the smart home devices by talking straight to one of those digital assistants or by giving commands through the Hubspace app itself.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

User-Friendly Smart Wall Dimmers

Allterco Robotics has launched the second generation of its popular Shelly Wall Dimmer. The makers of the Shelly smart home products unveil their new wall dimmer designed exclusively for custom electronics. The new device is UL listed and directly connects to in-home Wi-Fi. The dimmer involves a straightforward four-wire installation and automatically calibrates itself based on the type of lightbulb in place. This upgraded Shelly Wall Dimmer will save homeowners valuable installation time and remove the complexities of connecting the system to a smart home device. The wall dimmer boasts its original sleek and contemporary design and features its original stored schedule, timer, and power-on options.
ElectronicsGovernment Technology

Can your Amazon Alexa yell?

Alexa just really, really wants you to hear her. Amazon is rolling out a new feature for its popular voice assistant that will prevent it from being drowned out if your environment is noisy. When activated, this new adaptive volume mode will allow Alexa to determine when the volume needs to be increased in order to be heard over any background noise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy