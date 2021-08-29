Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lionel Messi set to make PSG debut in Ligue 1 clash with Reims

By Pa Sport Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWrEA_0bgGEP8N00

Lionel Messi is set to make his Paris St Germain debut on Sunday after being named in the squad to play at Reims

The six-time world player of the year signed a two-year deal with the French side on August 10 after ending a 21-year spell at Barcelona.

But PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said he would not rush Messi into action as the 34-year-old built up his fitness in the French capital.

Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina on July 11 but Pochettino said on Saturday at his pre-match press conference: “He is very motivated.

“He’s a great professional who is adapting very fast to his new teammates and to a new context.”

Kylian Mbappe has also been named in PSG’s 22-man squad for the Reims trip despite the France forward being targeted by Real Madrid.

It has been reported that Real have bid 170million euros (£146m) for Mbappe, who has scored 133 goals in 174 matches for PSG since joining from Monaco in 2017.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

229K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Paris St Germain#Real Madrid#Psg#French#Un Groupe De 22#Monaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerSkySports

Ansu Fati handed Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt at Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been handed Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt at Barcelona after the Argentine left the Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 18-year-old, a product of the club's famed La Masia academy, has been out of action since November 2020 after suffering a ruptured meniscus in a win over Real Betis but will take over the iconic jersey upon his return after financial issues prevented Barca from handing Messi a new contract.
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe named in PSG squad to face Reims

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have both been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face Reims on Sunday evening, with the world waiting to see the first glimpse of the Argentine in his new colours. The former Barcelona superstar has yet to feature for the French giants since leaving Camp...
SoccerYardbarker

PSG’s Early Possible Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Fixture Against Reims — Lionel Messi to Debut?

After a long wait, Lionel Messi could soon be making his Paris Saint-Germain debut in the team’s upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Reims. One recent report noted that PSG’s plan is for Messi to make his first appearance with the team in this upcoming match barring any setbacks. The likes of Marquinhos, Neymar and Leandro Paredes could also be available for this fixture should they put out keen showings in upcoming training sessions.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Barcelona confirm successor to Lionel Messi number 10 shirt

Ansu Fati to take over Barcelona number 10 shirt. Barcelona have confirmed that Ansu Fati will take over the number 10 shirt that Lionel Messi famously wore for 13 years. The club have released their squad numbers for the 2021/22 season and in doing so have confirmed that 18-year-old Fati will wear the shirt that Messi took over after Ronaldinho departed the Nou Camp in 2008.
Soccerktwb.com

Soccer-Messi included in PSG squad for Reims Ligue 1 trip

REIMS (Reuters) -Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for Sunday’s Ligue 1 trip to Reims, the club said on Sunday. The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on Aug. 10.
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Real Madrid completely finessed PSG in the Kylian Mbappe chase

It was an extremely wild final day of the summer transfer window, with countless players taking their talents to new clubs. Real Madrid meanwhile, was able to sign a young Frenchman, but it was Eduardo Camavinga, not Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos offered a bag of money to PSG for their talisman, but the club didn’t budge, claiming they wanted €200 million for Mbappe. Well, Florentino Perez ultimately said sure, we’ll pay it. Even after meeting their asking price, PSG still didn’t let the France international go.
Soccer740thefan.com

Soccer-How did it come to this? Barca’s transfer window explained

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Barca were full of optimism and hope when the transfer window opened, with new president Joan Laporta was saying all the right things. Fast-forward to Sept. 1 and fans and pundits alike cannot quite believe what they have seen. DOWNHILL FROM THE START. Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia,...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid make late €200m offer for PSG superstar on transfer deadline day

Real Madrid have made a second offer of €200m (£172m) for Kylian Mbappe.But the expectation is that Paris Saint-Germain will knock back Los Blancos once again and say no.Those close to the player increasingly think the situation will eventually see a December pre-contract agreement, as time runs out in the summer window for a last sensational move.The Independent has been told that a series of intermediaries - including Jorge Mendes - were trying to aid the deal by working out an alternative forward, but no business could be done.That has played into PSG’s stance, who still believe that Madrid going...
SoccertheScore

Report: Real Madrid's Mbappe pursuit over despite €200M bid

Kylian Mbappe won't join Real Madrid this summer after Paris Saint-Germain failed to respond to the Spanish club's €200-million offer on Tuesday morning, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. Real Madrid are now expected to strike a pre-contract agreement with Mbappe in January, allowing them to sign the French forward...
SoccerYardbarker

Lionel Messi to Register His Kids in PSG’s Youth Academy

Lionel Messi is beginning a new venture in his career with Paris Saint-Germain. The former FC Barcelona star recently made his debut last weekend, and it’s starting to feel like a reality that he’ll be with Les Parisiens. However, this decision caused the 34-year-old to uproot his from Barcelona, Spain,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy