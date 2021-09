The remarkable Adelaida ‘Dely’ Reyes died on August 24 in New Jersey, where she lived taught and taught for much of her life. Arriving from the Philippines in the 1970s with two small children, she wrote an icebreaking dissertation, ‘The Role of Music in the Interaction of Black Americans and Hispanos in New York City’s East Harlem’. Further studies centred on the music of refugees from the Vietnam War. She was visiting professor at Columbia and Oxford.