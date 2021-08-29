Cancel
Justin Fields finishes preseason strong

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Fields is not the Bears’ starting quarterback. But he looks like he should be. Fields, the rookie first-round pick who is the future in Chicago, got the start and played well in the final preseason game on Saturday night, and coach Matt Nagy praised his effort afterward. “He’s done...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Justin Fields
#Rams#Bears#American Football#The Chicago Sun Times
The Spun

Bears Legend Says The Quarterback Decision Is Obvious

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy continues to say that veteran Andy Dalton will be the team’s starting quarterback when the season opens in September. Rookie Justin Fields has played well throughout the preseason – and most Bears fans seem to prefer the former Ohio State star – but it’s Dalton’s time for now.
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
Audacy

Mike Golic says Bears ‘absolutely’ made right decision starting Andy Dalton over Justin Fields

Many in the media have been critical of Bears coach Matt Nagy, who, despite the emergence of first-round rookie Justin Fields, hasn’t wavered in his decision to start Andy Dalton Week 1 against the Rams. The 33-year-old offers plenty of experience (142 NFL starts), but after an uneven season with the Cowboys in 2020, should Dalton really be the one standing in Fields’ way? Former ESPN personality Mike Golic shared his thoughts on the Bears’ quarterback conundrum during his recent appearance on STUpodity (hosted by Jon “Stugotz” Weiner of The Dan Le Batard Show), defending Nagy’s decision to stick with the veteran.
Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Fields and learning lessons

Life is filled with opportunities to learn. That goes doubly so for rookie quarterbacks. Justin Fields played the entire second half against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, finishing the game by completing 9-of-19 passes for 80 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. But Fields’ performance is filled with some learning lessons for the young quarterback that can be applied in the future. Lessons on solving problems both pre-snap, and post-snap.
NBC Chicago

Under Center Podcast: Justin Fields Shines in His First Start in Preseason, Is He Ready?

Under Center Podcast: Fields shines in his first preseason start, is he ready? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The practice games are over and it's time to get ready for the real deal and boy did Justin Fields look like the real deal in the final preseason game. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans and the play of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Also, the crew talks about the play of the defense and if Danny Trevathan can play well, did the Bears look regular-season ready, and a lot more.
Rookie Justin Fields makes first start as Bears close preseason with win over Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Fields is right where the Chicago Bears hoped he would be at the end of the preseason. All coach Matt Nagy will say is that they feel good with where the Bears are with their quarterbacks, a group that includes Andy Dalton set to start the opener and veteran Nick Foles along with the 11th overall pick in Fields.
Bears GM: No Need To Rush Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears remain satisfied with Andy Dalton at quarterback entering the season. Despite calls for the team to start rookie Justin Fields immediately, Ryan Pace says the Bears won't act impulsively. "I just feel like we're just in a good position with Andy," Pace said. "It starts with how...
Who is C.J. Stroud? Meet Ohio State’s new QB1 replacing Justin Fields

Replacing a quarterback like Justin Fields is a tall task for any team, even if that team is Ohio State. Still, coach Ryan Day found himself in an enviable position of having four dynamic quarterback options from which to choose with C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller, Kyle McCord and recent addition Quinn Ewers.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears are sticking with Dalton instead of Fields

When the Bears drafted Justin Fields, it became immediately clear that he would not start Week 1. The team set goals for Fields to work on, like learning how to call plays in the huddle, and he achieved those goals. Then, the team wanted to see him string impressive practices together, and he managed to string impressive practices together. They wanted to see Fields succeed in live game settings, and he did that too. Practically everything the team has laid in front of Fields, he’s cleared. Beyond that, there have been things that the Bears brass have continued to learn about Fields now that they have him in the building and are working with him day in and day out.
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...

